Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 100,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.81. 245,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,488. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

