Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,874 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 381.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 186,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,529. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

