Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,689 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 12,966,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,761,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

