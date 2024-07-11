Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 27,381 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 1,496,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,116. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.