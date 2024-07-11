Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,324 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 604,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 976,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

