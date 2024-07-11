Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $705,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.00. 6,267,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

