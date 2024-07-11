Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 417,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.6% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.85. 2,698,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,945. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.