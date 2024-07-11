Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.