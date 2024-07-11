Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,041. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

