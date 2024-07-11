Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
