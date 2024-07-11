Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.