Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.89. 5,808,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

