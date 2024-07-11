Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 266,864 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

