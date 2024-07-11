Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 29,599 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

