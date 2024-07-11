Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,706 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 262.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.79. 1,818,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

