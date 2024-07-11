Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.