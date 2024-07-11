Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) General Counsel Sells $11,651.52 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $11,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genelux Stock Performance

Genelux stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.58.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genelux by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

