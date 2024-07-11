GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Up 222.2% in June

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GeneDx Trading Up 1.0 %

GeneDx stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 128,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

