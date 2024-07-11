GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 3.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 5,492,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,134,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.79 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.