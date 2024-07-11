Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,084.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Galecto Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,579. Galecto has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
