Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,691. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

