Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Freshworks Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 1,611,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,332. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.