Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the June 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fresh2 Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRES stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 34,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.
About Fresh2 Group
