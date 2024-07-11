Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the June 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fresh2 Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRES stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 34,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

About Fresh2 Group

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

