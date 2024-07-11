FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.43

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 94845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in FOX by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 162,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FOX by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in FOX by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

