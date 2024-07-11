Fox Financial Inc Purchases 4,924 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fox Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Fox Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fox Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. 5,470,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

