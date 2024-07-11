Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.