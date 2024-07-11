Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 2.2% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.46. 17,101,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 50,379,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

