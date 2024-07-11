Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 230.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 173.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $174,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 250,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

