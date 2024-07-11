First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,015,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 364,184 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.86.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 1,271,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

