First Solar’s (FSLR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLRFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $228.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

