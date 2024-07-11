First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Down 0.7%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

