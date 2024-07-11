First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.90 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $3.65 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,902,757,878 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,905,157,923.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99981341 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $3,172,099,358.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

