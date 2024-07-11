First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.87

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 13527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $711.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. Analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

