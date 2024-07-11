Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 20,482 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $49.55.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

