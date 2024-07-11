Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Up 189.2% in June

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

FDIG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,581. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,474,000.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

