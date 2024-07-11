Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $94.71 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $94.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

