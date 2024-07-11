Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.34 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $32,856.77 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.49 or 1.00027622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95158518 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $18,759.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.