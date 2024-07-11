FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 309.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.26. 78,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,785. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.22 and a 200 day moving average of $422.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

