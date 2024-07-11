FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 18,748 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,472,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

