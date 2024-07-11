FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.46. The stock had a trading volume of 410,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,648. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

