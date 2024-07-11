FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.16. 4,532,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

