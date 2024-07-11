FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

