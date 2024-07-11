FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 4,065,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,424. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

