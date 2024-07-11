FDx Advisors Inc. Has $791,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 101.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 293,972 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.96. 742,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,960. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

