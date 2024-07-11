FDx Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.34. 2,274,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,632. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

