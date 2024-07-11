FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXPI traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.13. The stock had a trading volume of 387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

