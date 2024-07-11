Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

