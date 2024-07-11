FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FATBB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.08%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

