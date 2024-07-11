Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.