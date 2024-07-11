Expensify Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,591% compared to the average volume of 45 call options.

Expensify Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Insider Activity

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,553,122.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 123,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $178,664.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,939,949 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 248,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,553,122.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,058,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,075 and have sold 668,728 shares valued at $1,068,296. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

