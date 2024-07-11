Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

